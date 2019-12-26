'Disservice to Principles': Nearly 1,000 Lawyers Distance Themselves from BCI Stand on Citizenship Act

New Delhi: Nearly 1,000 lawyers from across the country disassociated themselves from the statements made by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on the amended Citizenship Act and the protests against it.

"While the individual office bearers of the BCI are free to express their opinions in their personal capacity, the use of the BCI's platform to express the personal views of some is a disservice to the principles that the BCI stands for," said a statement released by the lawyers.

According to a report in The Hindu, the lawyers said the resolution did not speak for all advocates as several of them had condemned the disparate impact of the CAA on minorities and the excesses of police forces.

A protest march was also conducted by advocates outside Jamia Millia Islamia on December 21 in this regard.

"It is also extremely distressing to note that in its resolution, the BCI has referred to the lakhs of citizens of this country who are exercising their democratic right to protest, out of sheer anguish, as the 'lliterate ignorant mass'. It does not befit the stature of the BCI for such statements to be made," The Hindus quoted lawyers as saying.

The group of lawyers expressed hope that the BCI and State Bar Councils lent their support to advocates working to address the issues. The resolution also stated that "the bar expresses solidarity with our police and armed forces".

