Distant Relative Allegedly Rapes 8-year-old Girl in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

A minor girl was raped in UP's Basti on Sept 12, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

The minor is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that a case was registered based on a complaint by the father.

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a sugarcane field here, police said on Monday. As per the victim’s father, the incident took place on Sunday evening in Dabaulia, Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said. The minor is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that a case was registered based on a complaint by the father.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, a distant relative of the girl, the officer said.

first published:September 13, 2021, 22:28 IST