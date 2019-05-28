English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Distraught Over Suicide by Girlfriend, Man Ends Life in East Delhi
Deepak committed suicide in his room at Khichdipur near Kalyanpuri on Monday night, said police, adding they were informed about the incident by his neighbours.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Distraught over the suicide committed by his girl friend, a 21-year-old taxi driver allegedly hanged himself to death in his residence at Khichdipur in East Delhi, police said Tuesday.
Deepak committed suicide in his room at Khichdipur near Kalyanpuri on Monday night, said police, adding they were informed about the incident by his neighbours.
They said a few days back he had gone to Hathras, where his girl friend lived.
He came to know there that his girlfriend had committed suicide and returned to Delhi on Monday, they said, adding he ended his life the same night.
The police, however, said it was yet to be confirmed whether his "girlfriend" indeed committed suicide.
Meanwhile, the inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.
Deepak committed suicide in his room at Khichdipur near Kalyanpuri on Monday night, said police, adding they were informed about the incident by his neighbours.
They said a few days back he had gone to Hathras, where his girl friend lived.
He came to know there that his girlfriend had committed suicide and returned to Delhi on Monday, they said, adding he ended his life the same night.
The police, however, said it was yet to be confirmed whether his "girlfriend" indeed committed suicide.
Meanwhile, the inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone 6 Takes Over No. 1 Spot in DxOMark Selfie Camera Rankings
- Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Have Been in Avengers Endgame But It's a Long Story
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral, Thanks Indian Fans
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results