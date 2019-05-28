Take the pledge to vote

Distraught Over Suicide by Girlfriend, Man Ends Life in East Delhi

Deepak committed suicide in his room at Khichdipur near Kalyanpuri on Monday night, said police, adding they were informed about the incident by his neighbours.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Distraught over the suicide committed by his girl friend, a 21-year-old taxi driver allegedly hanged himself to death in his residence at Khichdipur in East Delhi, police said Tuesday.

Deepak committed suicide in his room at Khichdipur near Kalyanpuri on Monday night, said police, adding they were informed about the incident by his neighbours.

They said a few days back he had gone to Hathras, where his girl friend lived.

He came to know there that his girlfriend had committed suicide and returned to Delhi on Monday, they said, adding he ended his life the same night.

The police, however, said it was yet to be confirmed whether his "girlfriend" indeed committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.
