'Distressed' Mother Throws Newborn Suffering From Liver Ailment From Fourth Floor of Lucknow Hospital
During the investigation it was observed that there were contradictions in the statements given by the mother, on the basis of which she has been detained.
Representational Image.
Lucknow: A newborn died Monday after her mother flung her down from the fourth-floor of a Lucknow hospital where the baby was admitted.
The incident came to light after the mother raised an alarm that her child was stolen from the King George Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre Monday evening, where the newborn was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment, the police said.
Kick-starting investigation, the police skimmed through the CCTV footage of the hospital and interrogated the family members, along with hospital officials.
The child was born on April 23 at the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur. However, soon after birth, the baby was diagnosed with jaundice and was admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre after suffering heavy damage to the liver.
Speaking to news18 about the incident, Circle Officer Chowk, Durga Prasad Tiwari said, “The accused woman has been detained on the basis of contradictions found in her statements and the CCTV footage. It was learnt that she was disturbed by the liver ailment of her newborn. At the moment investigation is going on in the case.”
