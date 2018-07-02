GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Distressed Noida Homebuyers to Get a Call from Centre’s New Empowered Committee Soon

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2018, 8:52 AM IST
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: An Empowered Committee, set up by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, will reach out to homebuyers to resolve their problems "at the earliest", Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs said that on June 25, the committee, chaired by MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, had held its first meeting on issues faced by home buyers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

In a series of tweets, Puri said that the panel comprising representatives of the Uttar Pradesh government, banks, NBCC, CEO NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) and others would hold next meeting after analysing reports.









In another tweet, the Union minister said, "The committee will reach out to the home buyers with a view to resolving their problems at the earliest."

Last month, blaming few builders for bringing bad name to the real estate sector, Puri had said the government has set up advisory committees to address problems faced by home buyers as well as developers.

He had assured home buyers as well as real estate builders that the government would sort out most of their common problems as soon as possible, according to a statement issued by realtors' body NAREDCO.

(With PTI inputs)

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
