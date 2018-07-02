Distressed Noida Homebuyers to Get a Call from Centre’s New Empowered Committee Soon
The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs said that on June 25, the committee, chaired by MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, had held its first meeting on issues faced by home buyers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.
Image for Representation.
In a series of tweets, Puri said that the panel comprising representatives of the Uttar Pradesh government, banks, NBCC, CEO NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) and others would hold next meeting after analysing reports.
Following a series of consultations with affected Home Buyers in Noida, Gr Noida & Yamuna E-way areas, we had come to the conclusion that their problems would need to be resolved through the establishment of an Empowered Committee. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/3ZWigrpTLF— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 1, 2018
This Empowered Committee comprising representatives of UP Govt, Banks, NBCC, CEO NOIDA & others was established under chairmanship of @Secretary_MoHUA has already had its first meeting on Mon 25th June. Committee has called reports from CREDAI, NAREDCO, Banks, NOIDA & NBCC. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/JiI0CtvE9g— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 1, 2018
Dept of Financial Services, Dept of Corp Affairs, CEOs of GNOIDA & YEW and Rep of Home Buyers have been co-oped in the Committee. Next meeting after analysing reports is scheduled on Tues 10th July. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/nCIpSRhSij— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 1, 2018
The committee will reach out to the home buyers with a view to resolving their problems at the earliest. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/UlYhAq5Jjn— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 1, 2018
In another tweet, the Union minister said, "The committee will reach out to the home buyers with a view to resolving their problems at the earliest."
Last month, blaming few builders for bringing bad name to the real estate sector, Puri had said the government has set up advisory committees to address problems faced by home buyers as well as developers.
He had assured home buyers as well as real estate builders that the government would sort out most of their common problems as soon as possible, according to a statement issued by realtors' body NAREDCO.
(With PTI inputs)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
