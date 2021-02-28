india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Distressed over Ailments of Parents, Youth Hangs Self in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
1-MIN READ

Distressed over Ailments of Parents, Youth Hangs Self in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Representative image

Representative image

While the deceased Mahesh Patil's father had lost his eyesight, the mother was suffering from stomach ailments, an official said.

Distressed over the illness of his parents, a 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Sunday. While the deceased Mahesh Patil's father had lost his eyesight, the mother was suffering from stomach ailments, an official said.

Mahesh, the sole bread winner in the household, hanged himself in his house on Saturday, he added.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)

Tags
first published:February 28, 2021, 22:04 IST
Loading...