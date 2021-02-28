Distressed over Ailments of Parents, Youth Hangs Self in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Distressed over the illness of his parents, a 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Sunday. While the deceased Mahesh Patil's father had lost his eyesight, the mother was suffering from stomach ailments, an official said.

Mahesh, the sole bread winner in the household, hanged himself in his house on Saturday, he added.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)