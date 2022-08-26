Distressed Over Pending Loans, Meagre Revenue, Telangana Folk Artist Dies by Suicide

Failing to get the expected recognition and revenue from social media, a folk artiste from Telangana committed suicide by consuming pesticides. As per reports, he was unable to bear the burden of loans taken in order to run a YouTube channel.

Alashi Navin Goud a native of Kowdipally village in Medak district has been circulating folk songs on social media through his YouTube channel. He penned, sang, and released four folk songs so far. He took a loan amount of Rs. 5 lakhs from his friends in order to make the songs. He was thinking of making good revenue from the YouTube channel like many other popular YouTubers. But nothing happened as per his expectations. He sold out some part of his farmland and repaid the loans to some extent.

Unable to bear the burden of the remaining loan amount, he took an extreme step by committing suicide after consuming pesticides on his farmland on August 17. He called his family members and informed the same to them. They rushed him to Medak Government hospital for treatment. As his health condition turned worsens, they shifted him to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Navin Goud lost his breath on August 23 while taking treatment at the hospital. Sub Inspector of Police Sivaprasad Reddy has said that they filed a case and took up the investigation based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased Yada Goud.

This is not the first instance in Telangana where a YouTuber committed suicide. Earlier, Deena, a native of Kranthi Nagar Colony under Saidabad police station limits in Hyderabad, who was pursuing engineering at IIIT Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a building. He took the extreme step after being upset about fewer views to his videos posted on YouTube. He also posted a video and suicide letter on his YouTube channel before committing suicide.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here