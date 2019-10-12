Take the pledge to vote

'Second Victim After VG Siddhartha': Congress Sees Red as K'taka Dy CM's Aide Allegedly Kills Self After I-T Raids

Ramesh, who had been Parameshwara's aide for eight years, had allegedly been distressed over the raids conducted across 30 properties owned by the senior Congress leader.

Updated:October 12, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
'Second Victim After VG Siddhartha': Congress Sees Red as K'taka Dy CM's Aide Allegedly Kills Self After I-T Raids
Bengaluru: Days after the Income Tax department conducted raids of several properties owned by former deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, G Parameshwara, one of the Congress leader's long-time aides was found dead on Saturday.

Ramesh, who had been Parameshwara's Personal Assistant for eight years, allegedly hung himself from a tree near Jnana Bharati in Bengaluru after going missing on Friday morning.

He is said to have been very distressed over the raids conducted across 30 properties owned by Parameshwara. According to several reports, Ramesh had been among those the I-T department had questioned during the search and seizure operations.

Karnataka Congress held the I-T department responsible for Ramesh's death. "IT dept claims second victim in State after Siddharth," the party's state unit tweeted referring to the Coffee Day tycoon who had committed suicide in Bengaluru earlier this year.

It further added, "Harassment from @BJP4India controlled IT dept has claimed life of Ramesh...In its rush to pester opposition, they have surpassed all levels of Humanity & has repeatedly exceeded its mandate."

The Income Tax department on Friday had said that about Rs 5 crore in cash had been seized during the raids. The tax sleuths had also said that they are continuing with the searches at 25 other locations.

Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah had slammed the raids terming them "politically motivated" while Parameshwara had said that he would rectify any issue if it is found.

