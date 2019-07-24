English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Distressed over Repaying Loan of Rs 5 Lakh, MP Farmer Jumps Before Train, Dies
Rajkumar, a family member, said Singh had taken a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from two banks. He was worried as he was frequently receiving the loan repayment notice. Debt ridden farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh
Image for representation: (AFP)
Loading...
Bhopal: A debt-ridden farmer in Madhya Pradesh has committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train, police said.
Worried over repayment of loans, Govind Singh, 50, a resident of Chhapri in Sagar district, jumped before the train on Tuesday.
Rajkumar, a family member, said Singh had taken a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from two banks. He was worried as he was frequently receiving the loan repayment notice.
A probe into the incident has been ordered. An official said family dispute could also be the reason behind Singh's extreme step.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Monday 22 July , 2019 How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
Saturday 20 July , 2019 Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt to Compete with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan on August 15
- Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Perform Dangerous Bike Chase Stunts on Portugal's Highest Peak for War
- Netizens Call out Harbhajan Singh on 'Bigoted' Tweet about Chandrayaan-2 Success
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta Update: New UI, Helicopters, Zombie Mode Update and More
- Best and Worst Day of my Cricketing Life – Guptill Looks Back at World Cup Final
Photogallery
Loading...