Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Distressed over Repaying Loan of Rs 5 Lakh, MP Farmer Jumps Before Train, Dies

Rajkumar, a family member, said Singh had taken a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from two banks. He was worried as he was frequently receiving the loan repayment notice. Debt ridden farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2019, 8:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Distressed over Repaying Loan of Rs 5 Lakh, MP Farmer Jumps Before Train, Dies
Image for representation: (AFP)
Loading...

Bhopal: A debt-ridden farmer in Madhya Pradesh has committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train, police said.

Worried over repayment of loans, Govind Singh, 50, a resident of Chhapri in Sagar district, jumped before the train on Tuesday.

Rajkumar, a family member, said Singh had taken a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from two banks. He was worried as he was frequently receiving the loan repayment notice.

A probe into the incident has been ordered. An official said family dispute could also be the reason behind Singh's extreme step.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram