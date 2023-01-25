District Admin's Team Drags Teen Rape Survivor Over Illegal Encroachment in UP

A team of district administration which had gone to survey illegal encroachment in Ram Raipur allegedly dragged a 12-year-old rape survivor and vandalised her house and shop.

The aggrieved parties have given an online complaint against the team after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Tehsildar (revenue official) Satyapal Prajapati reached the spot on a complaint of illegal encroachment, leading to a clash between the opposite parties. Police later dispersed the crowd.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar told PTI that sometimes such action is taken against those who create hindrances during work.

The rape survivor’s mother has alleged that her FIR is not being registered. She has filed a complaint online.

She alleged that the rape accused, who was convicted on November 30 last year, was harassing their family.

She alleged that police has beaten up her elderly mother and sister as well, several videos of which are also available.

