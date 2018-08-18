English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
District Court Alipore Recruitment 2018: 192 Posts, Apply Before 1st September 2018
Office of the District & Sessions Judge, South 24 – Parganas Recruitment 2018 invites applicationa to fill 192 vacancies for various posts on temporary basis.
Screenshot taken from the official website https://djalipore.com.
Office of the District & Sessions Judge, South 24 – Parganas Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 192 vacancies for various posts on temporary basis has begun on the official website of the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, South 24 – Parganas, Alipore - districts.ecourts.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st September 2018, 5:00 PM by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for District Court Alipore Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://djalipore.com/#
Step 2 – Register yourself first
Step 3 – Enter details like mobile number, name and select the post from the drop down
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://djalipore.com/regusr.php#!
Direct Link for Login - https://djalipore.com/login.php#!
Application fee:
Stenographer Grade III (Grade C):
Unreserved Category – Rs.400
SC/ ST Category – Rs.350
Lower Division Clerk/ Summons Bailiff/ Peon/ Day Guard/ Farash/ Mali/ Night Guard/Sweeper/ Visti:
Unreserved Category – Rs.250
SC/ ST Category – Rs.200
Office of the District & Sessions Judge, South 24 – Parganas Recruitment 2018 -
Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 192
Stenographer Grade III (Grade – C) – English - 13
Lower Division Clerk - 54
Peon - 55
Summons Bailiff - 19
Night Guard - 16
Day Guard - 3
Farash - 7
Mali - 2
Sweeper - 22
Visti - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Stenographer Grade III (Grade C)/ Lower Division Clerk – The applicant must have passed Madhyamik or equivalent examination from any recognized Board and must possess at least a Certificate in Computer Training from a recognized Institution.
Summons Bailiff/ Peon/ Night Guard/ Day Guard/ Farash – The applicant must be class 8th passed from any recognized School or recognized Madrasa or any other recognized Institution.
Mali/ Visti/ Sweeper – The applicant must have the ability to read and write in Bengali.
Official Advertisement:
https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/Emp_2.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
Stenographer Grade III (Grade C)/ Lower Division Clerk/ Summons Bailiff/ Peon/ Night Guard/ Day Guard/ Farash – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an examination.
Mali/ Visti/ Sweeper – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Photogallery
