District Court Alipore Recruitment 2018: 192 Posts, Apply Before 1st September 2018

Office of the District & Sessions Judge, South 24 – Parganas Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 192 vacancies for various posts on temporary basis has begun on the official website of the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, South 24 – Parganas, Alipore - districts.ecourts.gov.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st September 2018, 5:00 PM by following the below mentioned instructions:How to apply for District Court Alipore Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://djalipore.com/# Step 2 – Register yourself firstStep 3 – Enter details like mobile number, name and select the post from the drop downStep 4 – Login with required credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://djalipore.com/regusr.php#! Direct Link for Login - https://djalipore.com/login.php#! Application fee:Stenographer Grade III (Grade C):Unreserved Category – Rs.400SC/ ST Category – Rs.350Lower Division Clerk/ Summons Bailiff/ Peon/ Day Guard/ Farash/ Mali/ Night Guard/Sweeper/ Visti:Unreserved Category – Rs.250SC/ ST Category – Rs.200Office of the District & Sessions Judge, South 24 – Parganas Recruitment 2018 -Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 192Stenographer Grade III (Grade – C) – English - 13Lower Division Clerk - 54Peon - 55Summons Bailiff - 19Night Guard - 16Day Guard - 3Farash - 7Mali - 2Sweeper - 22Visti - 1Eligibility Criteria:Stenographer Grade III (Grade C)/ Lower Division Clerk – The applicant must have passed Madhyamik or equivalent examination from any recognized Board and must possess at least a Certificate in Computer Training from a recognized Institution.Summons Bailiff/ Peon/ Night Guard/ Day Guard/ Farash – The applicant must be class 8th passed from any recognized School or recognized Madrasa or any other recognized Institution.Mali/ Visti/ Sweeper – The applicant must have the ability to read and write in Bengali.Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:Stenographer Grade III (Grade C)/ Lower Division Clerk/ Summons Bailiff/ Peon/ Night Guard/ Day Guard/ Farash – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an examination.Mali/ Visti/ Sweeper – The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.