District Court Directs SSP Anantnag to Initiate Probe into 'Medical Negligence' by Govt Hospitals After 2 Pregnant Women Die Amid Lockdown

Taking a suo moto cognisance of a viral video purportedly showing relatives of a woman from Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir carrying her body home on a trolley amid lockdown due to alleged negligence on the part of the hospital authorities, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has directed SSP Anantnag Sandeep Chowdhary to initiate a time bound probe into the matter.

The police has also being directed by the DLSA to conduct an inquiry on alleged medical negligence leading to death of two pregnant women in government hospitals in the union territory.

Shakeela, a resident of Salia area in Anantnag district, was admitted in Seer Hamdan Sub-district Hospital on Saturday at 12 in the afternoon and died in the hospital on Sunday.

Before that, a woman living in the coronavirus hotspot area of Kharpora died with her new born twins at MCH due to alleged medical negligence. Though a probe committee for the case was supposed to submit its report within three days, nothing has come to light even after more than a week.

In an order issued to the SSP Chowdhary, Principal District Sessions Judge Anantnag, Parvez Ahmad Kachroo in the capacity of Chairman DLSA has directed the police to conduct an impartial probe into the repeated incidents of death of pregnant women in the government hospitals.

The order reads that the probe should be conducted by an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) within 15 days. The DLSA authority took cognisance into the matter after a representation was made by advocate Syed Wasiq to intervene into the matter of alleged medical negligence in the government hospitals by doctors and other staff in the union territory.

It further stated that the DLSA has came to know through a viral video about the grim and dismal picture of medical profession in which a deceased woman was being carried on a trolley on the streets of Anantnag district by her relatives after being denied an ambulance by the hospital administration.

The Committee has also taken a cognisance of the death of another woman along with her twin babies in a hospital due to the alleged medical negligence and how the body was handed over to her relatives without waiting for the Covid-19 test results which was conducted after her demise.

Commenting on the order that directed Jammu and Kashmir Police to conduct an inquiry into the cases, advocate Syed Wasiq said that such repeated incidents have presented a picture showing lack of basic healthcare facilities in the hospitals. On this basis, a representation was made before the Principal District Sessions Judge Anantnag for intervention through DLSA.

Wasiq further said that to stop such incidents, the people at the helm of affairs should be made accountable and if a medical negligence leading to death of pregnant women is found, the responsible persons should be held within a stipulated time.

