English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
District Court Kendrapara Orissa Recruitment 2018: 14 Steno, Junior Clerk and Typist Posts, Apply Before Sep 1
District Court Kendrapara Orissa Recruitment 2018 invites applications to fill 14 vacancies for the post of Junior Clerk cum Copyists, Junior Typist and Stenographer Grade-3 in accordance with the Orissa District & Sub-ordinate courts non-judicial staff services. Check kendrapara.nic.in for more details.
Image for representation.
Loading...
District Court Kendrapara Orissa Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 14 vacancies for the post of Junior Clerk cum Copyists, Junior Typist and Stenographer Grade-3 in accordance with the Orissa District & Sub-ordinate courts non-judicial staff services has begun on the official website of Office of the District Judge - kendrapara.nic.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for Office of the District Judge Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://kendrapara.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Notices’ on the home page
Step 3 – Download PDF file against title ‘DISTRICT COURT-Advertisement for the post of Junior Clerk Cum Copyist, Junior Typist and Stenographer Grade-3’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with the challan of application fee at the below mentioned address:
‘The Office of the District Judge, Kendrapara – 754211’
Direct Link - https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3812b4ba287f5ee0bc9d43bbf5bbe87fb/uploads/2018/08/20180803100.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST Category – NIL
Office of the District Judge Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 14
Junior Clerk cum Copyists - 7
Junior Typist – 3
Stenographer Grade3 – 4
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed from the Orissa Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Council/Board or University and must have passed Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized institute.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3812b4ba287f5ee0bc9d43bbf5bbe87fb/uploads/2018/08/20180803100.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 32 years as on the last date fixed for receipt of application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Junior Clerk cum Copyists/ Junior Typist – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,900 –Rs.63,200.
Stenographer Gr.III – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,500 – Rs.81,100.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination, the candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for Computer Science (Practical) and candidates qualifying in the said practical test will be eligible for Viva-Voce.
Also Watch
How to apply for Office of the District Judge Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://kendrapara.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Notices’ on the home page
Step 3 – Download PDF file against title ‘DISTRICT COURT-Advertisement for the post of Junior Clerk Cum Copyist, Junior Typist and Stenographer Grade-3’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with the challan of application fee at the below mentioned address:
‘The Office of the District Judge, Kendrapara – 754211’
Direct Link - https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3812b4ba287f5ee0bc9d43bbf5bbe87fb/uploads/2018/08/20180803100.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST Category – NIL
Office of the District Judge Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 14
Junior Clerk cum Copyists - 7
Junior Typist – 3
Stenographer Grade3 – 4
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed from the Orissa Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Council/Board or University and must have passed Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized institute.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3812b4ba287f5ee0bc9d43bbf5bbe87fb/uploads/2018/08/20180803100.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 32 years as on the last date fixed for receipt of application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Junior Clerk cum Copyists/ Junior Typist – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,900 –Rs.63,200.
Stenographer Gr.III – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,500 – Rs.81,100.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination, the candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for Computer Science (Practical) and candidates qualifying in the said practical test will be eligible for Viva-Voce.
Also Watch
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Loveratri: Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Salman Khan's Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
- From Cleaning Houses to Performing at Comedy Clubs: How a Mumbai Bai Became a Star Comedian
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Has the Deols Looking for Liquor in a Dry State
- Atif Aslam Gets Flak for Singing Indian Song at Pak Independence Day Parade, Fires Back at Haters
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...