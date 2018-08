District Court Kendrapara Orissa Recruitment 2018: 14 Steno, Junior Clerk and Typist Posts, Apply Before Sep 1

District Court Kendrapara Orissa Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 14 vacancies for the post of Junior Clerk cum Copyists, Junior Typist and Stenographer Grade-3 in accordance with the Orissa District & Sub-ordinate courts non-judicial staff services has begun on the official website of Office of the District Judge - kendrapara.nic.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:How to apply for Office of the District Judge Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://kendrapara.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Notices’ on the home pageStep 3 – Download PDF file against title ‘DISTRICT COURT-Advertisement for the post of Junior Clerk Cum Copyist, Junior Typist and Stenographer Grade-3’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the form with required detailsStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with the challan of application fee at the below mentioned address:‘The Office of the District Judge, Kendrapara – 754211’Direct Link - https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3812b4ba287f5ee0bc9d43bbf5bbe87fb/uploads/2018/08/20180803100.pdf Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.100SC/ ST Category – NILOffice of the District Judge Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 14Junior Clerk cum Copyists - 7Junior Typist – 3Stenographer Grade3 – 4Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be class 12th passed from the Orissa Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Council/Board or University and must have passed Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized institute.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 32 years as on the last date fixed for receipt of application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:Junior Clerk cum Copyists/ Junior Typist – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,900 –Rs.63,200.Stenographer Gr.III – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,500 – Rs.81,100.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination, the candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for Computer Science (Practical) and candidates qualifying in the said practical test will be eligible for Viva-Voce.