District Court Lawyers Defy Appeal to Call off Strike, to Continue Boycott of Work Tomorrow
Mahavir Sharma, All Bar Associations coordination committee chairman, condemned protest by police personnel against alleged attack by lawyers and said the strike will continue till the 'guilty officers' were arrested.
Lawyers stand by a burning police vehicle outside Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi, on November 2, 2019. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Lawyers would continue to boycott work on Wednesday, notwithstanding a Bar Council of India appeal to end their strike, the chairman of coordination committee of All Bar Associations in Delhi said on Tuesday.
"Abstinence from work in all Delhi district courts will continue tomorrow. In order to ensure success of the movement, all are requested to maintain the movement peacefully. Litigants be permitted to have access to the court rooms," said Dhir Singh Kasana, secretary of general coordination committee, All district courts bar association, here.
Mahavir Sharma, the chairman of the coordination committee, condemned Tuesday's protest by thousands of police personnel against the alleged attack by lawyers on them and said the strike will continue till the "guilty officers" were arrested.
"The strike will continue till justice is met. Litigants will be given easy access to court but lawyers would not be appearing in hearings. Police personnel be present at courts premises tomorrow; we do not have any problem with that. We want a fair investigation against Monday's incident of alleged attack on a police officer by a lawyer at Saket court.
"Despite the Delhi police being a disciplined force, they held such strong protest today. It was done to divert the attention from the actual culprits and to save their seniors who were at fault," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao are the Cutest Dancers in Bala's Don't Be Shy Challenge, Watch Video
- A 9-Year-Old's Painting of Delhi's Grey Skies and Masks Shows the Horror We Are Living In
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks