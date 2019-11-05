Take the pledge to vote

District Court Lawyers Defy Appeal to Call off Strike, to Continue Boycott of Work Tomorrow

Mahavir Sharma, All Bar Associations coordination committee chairman, condemned protest by police personnel against alleged attack by lawyers and said the strike will continue till the 'guilty officers' were arrested.

PTI

November 5, 2019
District Court Lawyers Defy Appeal to Call off Strike, to Continue Boycott of Work Tomorrow
New Delhi: Lawyers would continue to boycott work on Wednesday, notwithstanding a Bar Council of India appeal to end their strike, the chairman of coordination committee of All Bar Associations in Delhi said on Tuesday.

"Abstinence from work in all Delhi district courts will continue tomorrow. In order to ensure success of the movement, all are requested to maintain the movement peacefully. Litigants be permitted to have access to the court rooms," said Dhir Singh Kasana, secretary of general coordination committee, All district courts bar association, here.

Mahavir Sharma, the chairman of the coordination committee, condemned Tuesday's protest by thousands of police personnel against the alleged attack by lawyers on them and said the strike will continue till the "guilty officers" were arrested.

"The strike will continue till justice is met. Litigants will be given easy access to court but lawyers would not be appearing in hearings. Police personnel be present at courts premises tomorrow; we do not have any problem with that. We want a fair investigation against Monday's incident of alleged attack on a police officer by a lawyer at Saket court.

"Despite the Delhi police being a disciplined force, they held such strong protest today. It was done to divert the attention from the actual culprits and to save their seniors who were at fault," he said.

