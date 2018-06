District Court Mysore Recruitment 2018: 39 Peon Posts, Apply Before July 26

District Court Mysore Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Peon has been released on the official website of District Court, Mysore - ecourts.gov.in/Mysuru The link for the application process is scheduled to be activated today i.e. 27th June 2018, applicants are advised to follow the official website to complete the process. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 26th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ecourts.gov.in/Mysuru Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Recruitment’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under the post of PeonStep 4 – The link will be activated soon today, 27th June 2018 and applicants are advised to follow the instructions on official websiteStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category – Rs.200SC/ ST/ PWD Category - Rs.100Total Posts: 39The applicant must be class 7th passed.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years. Age relaxation will be given as per the current norms given in above advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive 17,000 – Rs.28,950 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.