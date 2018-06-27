English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
District Court Mysore Recruitment 2018: 39 Peon Posts, Apply Before July 26
District Court Mysore aims to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Peon. Detailed notification for the same has been released on the official website - ecourts.gov.in/Mysuru.
District Court Mysore Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Peon has been released on the official website of District Court, Mysore - ecourts.gov.in/Mysuru.
The link for the application process is scheduled to be activated today i.e. 27th June 2018, applicants are advised to follow the official website to complete the process. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 26th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for District Court Mysore Recruitment 2018 for Peon Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ecourts.gov.in/Mysuru
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Recruitment’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under the post of Peon
Step 4 – The link will be activated soon today, 27th June 2018 and applicants are advised to follow the instructions on official website
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://ecourts.gov.in/mysuru/online-recruitment#####
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST/ PWD Category - Rs.100
District Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 39
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 7th passed.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://ecourts.gov.in/sites/default/files/PEON_NTF.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years. Age relaxation will be given as per the current norms given in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive 17,000 – Rs.28,950 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
