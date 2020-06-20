District Court Premises in UP's Shahjahanpur Sealed after Lawyer Tests Positive for Covid-19

The district court premises in Shahjahanpur have been closed for 24 hours after a lawyer tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

President of the Central Bar Association (Shahjahanpur) Jaswinder Singh Bajaj, while citing the letter of the district judge Rambabu Sharma said, after a lawyer tested positive for COVID-19, the court premises have been sealed and will be opened after 24 hours. The entire premises will be sanitised, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer SP Gautam said there are 91 cases of COVID-19 in the district. Of them, 49 are undergoing treatment, while 42 have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.