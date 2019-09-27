Take the pledge to vote

District Hospitals in Odisha's Baleswar to Add Exclusive Wards for Dengue Patients

In the last few days, as many as 118 patients were detected infected with dengue virus, out of 1,450 samples tested.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
District Hospitals in Odisha's Baleswar to Add Exclusive Wards for Dengue Patients
A Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on a human finger. The Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito is proven to be a vector associated with transmission of the West Nile Virus. (Image: Reuters)
Odisha reported the first dengue death of the season in August and the number of cases are only rising.

In the last few days, as many as 118 patients were detected infected with dengue virus, out of 1,450 samples tested. These included 39 cases in Hyderabad and 30 in Bangalore.

To keep the increasing demand in mind, the Baleswar Health Department is addressing major concerns. The DHH has realized that there is a growing need for more beds for dengue patients, whereas the hospital currently has only six beds.

Meanwhile, 21 patients are undergoing treatment in the Baleswar DHH. Given that there has been a lack of proper facilities, the patients are seen treated lying on the floor. However, the DHH sources have said that the hospital will soon have an exclusive ward for dengue patients with 30 beds. This comes at an expenditure of Rs 48 lakh, which will be taken from the National Health Mission (NHM) fund.

While Baleswar has valid concerns, the issues are at peak in Bhograi, Jaleswar and Baliapal, which are the most dengue-prone patches in the district. Most of the dengue patients pour in from these pockets each year despite adequate awareness programmes.

It is also to be noted that the rise in Dengue-affected patients’ number increased from May. The dengue monitoring in the state began in 2014, when the total number was 678. In the last six years, the number of dengue patients has been inconsistent.

In the year 2015, the number declined to 315, while it rose to 1290 in 2017. However, official sources said last year, in 2018, the figure was restricted to 203.

