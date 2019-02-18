English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dithering Action Against Terror Groups Encourages Further Terrorism: PM Modi
Modi's statement on terrorism comes after he finished talks with his Argentinian counterpart President Mauricio Macri. The two sides finalised 10 MoUs providing for deeper cooperation.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the Pulwama terrorist attack has showed that the time to talk about tackling terror is over and the world is now required to unitedly take concrete action against terrorism and those behind its spread.
After talks with Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Modi said dithering to take action against terrorists and their supporters will be like encouraging terrorism.
In his comments, Macri called for united action to deal with terrorism.
The two sides finalised 10 MoUs providing for deeper cooperation in a range of areas including in information and communications technology, nuclear energy and agriculture.
