Divine Safeguard: Residents of This Village in Madhya Pradesh Install ‘Corona Mahadev’

A priest at the temple of 'Corona Mahadev' inside the police station in Betul. (News18)

Locals, most of whom are tribals, believe the village has remained safe from the virus, despite a number of cases being reported from the district due to the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Vivek Trivedi
  • News18 Bhopal
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 10:10 PM IST
Residents of a village in Madhya Pradesh have installed an idol of lord Shiva inside a police station and named the deity ‘Corona Mahadev’.

The incident has happened in Chichli village of Betul district where the thana in-charge installed the idol in a small temple inside the police station campus in a bid to ‘safeguard’ the town from the global pandemic.

Last year, an old idol got damaged after a branch of a pipal tree fell on it. Ahead of his retirement, the station in-charge RD Sharma invited two priests and got the new idol installed.

On their suggestion, Sharma decided to name the idol ‘Corona Mahadev’.

(With inputs from Rishu Naidu)


