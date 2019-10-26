Take the pledge to vote

Diwali 2019: 5.51 Lakh Diyas to be Lit on Deepotsav in Ayodhya Today

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar and other ministers of the state will attend the event of Deepotsav.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
Last year, Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting 300,150 earthen lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes on the banks of the river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights. (Image: AP)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adiyanath government of Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the annual Diwali event 'Deepotsav' on Saturday with the illumination of 5.51 lakh diyas or earthen lamps. The government will also launch schemes worth Rs 226 crore on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar and other ministers of the state will attend the event.

Spokesman of the state government said: "Between 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday in Ayodhya, tableau procession of Lord Rama will be organised. This procession will start from Saket College and end at Ramkatha park in which artists from various countries will take part. The Chief Minister will overview the procession between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m."

He said: "Thereafter, a symbolic descent of Lord Rama and Seeta will take place. Between 4:15 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. various programs such as worship and symbolic coronation of Rama will happen."

Thereafter, inaugurations and foundations of schemes along with addresses of guests will happen till 6 p.m., he said.

Ram Leela from seven countries will be the main attraction on the occasion. Eleven tableaus of Lord Rama will showcase different events. The whole program has been declared as "state fair". Moreover, around 2,500 children are preparing Lord Rama's life events, his bow and arrow, and pictures.

