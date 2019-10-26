Diwali 2019: Date, Time, Significance and Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm on Sunday. On this day, houses are decorated with lights as well as flowers, accompanied by Goddess Lakshmi's puja.

According to mythology, the annual festival of Diwali celebrates the victory of the King of Ayodhya, Lord Rama, over the demon king Ravana of the kingdom of Lanka. Diwali is the day when Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman, returned to Ayodhya, after 14 years of exile. The festival is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartika. Diwali coincides with the darkest day of the year, known as Amavasya. The day is the darkest of the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

As per the legend, the kingdom of Ayodhya had lit up with earthen lamps or diyas, with people rejoicing and celebrating the return of Lord Rama. The Kingdom of Ayodhya was lit up with earthen lamps, and people decorated their houses with diyas, rejoicing and celebrating the homecoming of Lord Rama.

On the main day of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi, or the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped. Devotees light diyas at home and also burst fire crackers in celebration. People also exchange gifts, sweets and seek blessing of elders.

Along with Diwali, people in the eastern part of India including West Bengal and Assam, worship Goddess Kali as well.

According to Drikpanchang.com, Diwali 2019 will be celebrated on October 27

Diwali Lagna Puja on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Kumbha Lagna Muhurat (afternoon) - 2:21 pm to 3:57 pm

Duration - 1 hour 37 minutes

Vrishabha Lagna Muhurat (evening) - 7:15 pm to 9:15 pm

Duration - 2 hours 00 minutes

Simha Lagna Muhurat (midnight) - 1:41 am to 3:49 am, October 28, 2019

Duration - 2 hours 8 minutes

Amavasya Tithi begins - 12:23 pm on October 27, 2019

Amavasya Tithi ends - 9:08 am on October 28, 2019

