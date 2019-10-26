Take the pledge to vote

Yogi Govt Restricts Use of Crackers on Diwali from 8pm to 10pm in UP

The order further said that sale of crackers is to be done only by licensed cracker sellers. The purchase of crackers online has been banned.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
Yogi Govt Restricts Use of Crackers on Diwali from 8pm to 10pm in UP
FIle photo og Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has restricted cracker time on Diwali to two hours.

In an order issued here on Wednesday, people will be allowed to burst crackers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and only green crackers or crackers that are non-polluting are to be allowed.

The order further said that sale of crackers is to be done only by licensed cracker sellers. The purchase of crackers online has been banned.

The government has also banned crackers in silence zones including hospitals.

