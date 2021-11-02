Diwali 2021: Indian Railways to Run 5 Pairs of Festival Special Trains from Mumbai to Gujarat, Rajasthan; Check Full List

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run 5 more pairs of fully reserved Festival Special Trains on Special Fare from Bandra Terminus to Bhuj, Okha, Bhavnagar Terminus and Bikaner. Booking for these fully reserved special trains on special fare have already started at the nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website.

“For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination”, said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

09417/09418 BANDRA TERMINUS – BHUJ WEEKLY SPECIAL (8 TRIPS)

09417 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Weekly Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 19:25 hrs and will reach Bhuj at 12:20 hrs, the next day. This train will run from November 6 to 27.

09418 Bhuj -Bandra Terminus Weekly Special will depart from Bhuj every Friday at 23:30 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 15:40 hrs, the next day. This train will run from November 5 to November 26.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali and Gandhidham stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

09255/09256 BANDRA TERMINUS - OKHA SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

09255 Bandra Terminus - Okha Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Thursday, November 4 at 09:15 hrs and will reach Okha at 04.00 hrs, the next day.

09256 Okha -Bandra Terminus special will depart from Okha on Wednesday, November 3 at 11.40 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Rajkot and Hapa stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09139/09140 BANDRA TERMINUS - OKHA SUPERFAST SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

09139 Bandra Terminus - Okha Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, November 3 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Okha at 04.00 hrs, the next day.

09140 Okha -Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Okha on Thursday, November 4 at 11.40 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar and Dwarka stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

TRAIN NO. 09453/09454 BANDRA TERMINUS – BHAVNAGAR TERMINUS SPECIAL (4 TRIPS)

09453 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Friday at 09.15 hrs and will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 23.45 hrs, the same day. This train will run on November 5 and November 12.

09454 Bhavnagar Terminus -Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus every Thursday at 14.50 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run November 4 and November 11.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar Gate, Botad, Dhola Jn., Songadh and Bhavnagar Para stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

TRAIN NO. 04706/04705 BANDRA TERMINUS - BIKANER FESTIVAL SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

04706 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, November 8 at 17.30 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 15.15 hrs, the next day.

04705 Bikaner - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bikaner on Sunday, November 7 at 16.30 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 15.45 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

