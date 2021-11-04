Diwali 2021 LIVE Updates: Cheaper Petrol, Diesel in Diwali Gift; PM Modi to Mark Day with Soldiers; US Introduces Bill to Declare Holiday

Live now
Diwali LIVE Updates: India is celebrating Diwali on Thursday, the country’s biggest and the most important holiday of the year. The festival of light, that marks triumph of good over evil, is the biggest festival celebrated across faiths and by the diaspora across the world. States across India have announced several guidelines on the day of the festival in view of the Covid-19 situation and air pollution.Read More
#WATCH On the occasion of Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali, devotees offer prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/f8ldXJuJJy
— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021
#WATCH Effigy of 'Narakasura' burnt in Goa's Panaji early morning today, as part of #Deepawali celebrations pic.twitter.com/k5XhDovfEQ
— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021
The Delhi government under CM Arvind Kejriwal is planning a grand celebration on Thursday, with a miniature replica of Ram Temple being built at Tyagraj Sports Complex. Kejriwal has appealed to the citizens to participate in the ceremony, which will be broadcast live at 7pm on November 4. The CM also urged people to stay away from bursting firecrackers and remain indoors. The replica of the Ayodhya Ram temple being built at the Tyagaraj stadium will be 30-feet high and 80-feet wide.
The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal may have banned firecrackers that has likely dampened Diwali spirits, but these special kinds of firecrackers are perhaps spared from the ban as they are edible. A local woman baker in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has now made sweets that look like crackers. So the residents of Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh can now boast of having tasted a phuljhadi, an anar or a bomb. These firecrackers are entirely edible and fall perfectly into the list of edible items. READ MORE
Actor Rajinikanth’s fans turn up at theatres early morning to watch ‘first day, first show’ of ‘Annaatthe’ which releases on Thursday.
Mumbai: Actor Rajinikanth's fans turn up at theatres early morning to watch 'first day, first show' of 'Annaatthe' which releases today. #Diwali or no #Diwali, Thalaiva's movie is no less than a festival. It's a Diwali treat for us," says Ramya pic.twitter.com/Hx8lwcnR8o
— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on Diwali and said, “I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your lives.”
दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह प्रकाश पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, संपन्नता और सौभाग्य लेकर आए।
Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to people of the north-eastern state on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali and called upon them to defeat divisive forces. Deepavali is celebrated to dispel darkness and bring in light to the lives of all. On this pious occasion, I call upon everybody to celebrate the festival spreading the message of universal brotherhood, the governor said in a statement here. He also urged all to avoid religious gatherings and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. The chief minister also asked the people to observe Diwali safely by maintaining COVID protocols.
After the Centre’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on the eve of Diwali, several BJP and NDA-ruled states announced to reduce VAT on fuel to further provide relief to consumers. The Centre yesterday announced to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. It also urged the states to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel. Hours after the announcement, governments of BJP-ruled Assam, Goa, Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Gujarat, UP and Bihar, where the party is an ally of the ruling government, declared to reduce VAT on fuel.
Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha and others have announced a blanket ban on firecrackers, while others have announced a limited use of green crackers. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday marked the festival with Deepotsav celebrations on a grand scale in Ayodhya district. The holy city created a world record when over nine lakh diyas were lit along the banks of river Saryu.
Meanwhile, the Centre announced a cut on the excise duty on petrol and diesel as a Diwali gift on Thursday, which led to several BJP and NDA-ruled states reducing the VAT on fuel to further provide relief to consumers. The Centre on Wednesday, in a Diwali bonanza, announced to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. It also urged the states to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel. The state governments in BJP-ruled Assam, Goa, Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Gujarat, UP and Bihar, where the party is an ally of the ruling government, declared to reduce VAT on fuel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate Diwali with soldiers this year too, sources said. The prime minister, who lit diyas with Army soldiers at the Longewala border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer last year, will visit Jammu and Kashmir this time and is likely to head to Nowshera, Rajouri border post on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, top government sources added. He also wished the nation on the festival and said, “I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your lives.”
US lawmakers, led by Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney from New York, on Wednesday announced that a bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives to declare Diwali, festival of lights, a federal holiday. I’m very, very happy and excited to be introducing the Deepavali Day Act this week alongside members of the Congressional Indian Caucus, which will enshrine Diwali into law as a federal holiday, Maloney said at an event at the US Capitol.
The historic legislation is co-sponsored by a number of lawmakers including Indian-American Congresswoman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Krishnamoorthi has also introduced a resolution in the US Congress recognising the religious and historical significance of Diwali. Maloney said that Diwali this year symbolises the nation’s continuing journey out of the darkness of COVID-19.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.