Diwali 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Visit Ayodhya on the Eve of Diwali Today; Delhi's AQI to Deteriorate to 'Very Poor' Category

Diwali 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Diwali eve in Ayodhya, where a grand Ram Temple is being built. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Ayodhya after laying the foundation stone for the temple in 2020. It is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be physically participating in the Deepotsav celebrations.

Around 5 pm, the prime minister will perform darshan and pooja at the temporary Ram Temple inside the construction site and then carry out an inspection. A portion of the temple, which is under construction, is likely to be open for pilgrims by December next year. At around 6:30 pm, he will witness an aarti by the Saryu river, which will be followed by Deepotsav celebrations. Before Ayodhya, the PM was in Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has announced that no fine will be collected for violation of traffic rules in the state till October 27 in view of Diwali festivities. The decision was taken so that people’s “Diwali is not spoiled,” said Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

Delhi’s overall air quality is predicted to remain in the ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ category until the morning of October 24, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Transport-level winds from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi will pick up from October 24 and, in all likelihood, will bring significant stubble-related emissions to Delhi, SAFAR said.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded in the ‘poor’ category at 265 on Saturday as residents flouted the ban on firecrackers in parts of the national capital ahead of Diwali, according to Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data.

