Diwali 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Extends Greetings, Ayodhya Sets Record With 15 L Diyas; Delhi's Air on Day Before Diwali Least Polluted in 7 Years

Read more

people.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations where he said Lord Ram’s rule was the inspiration behind his government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” motto. During the celebrations in Ayodhya, lakhs of “diyas” were lit up the banks of the holy Saryu.

Modi linked the BJP government mantra that suggests inclusive development during his speech at the Ram Katha Park. He went on to make another short address at Ram ki Paidi where a record 15.76 lakh earthen lamps arranged on the river bank were lit by volunteers.

Modi was on his first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone of a Ram temple at the once disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site on August 5, 2020. Earlier in the week, Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple here, the prime minister reviewed the progress of the construction work.

Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 259 on Sunday, which was lowest for the day before Diwali in seven years, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. Diwali will be celebrated across the country on Monday.

In 2020, Delhi recorded an AQI of 296 a day before Diwali (November 13), while it worsened to 414 on Diwali and 435 the day after. The capital logged an AQI of 287 on the day before the festival in 2019. It worsened to 337 on Diwali (October 27) and further to 368 the next day.

Read all the Latest India News here