Diwali 2022: Mumbai Bans Flying Lanterns for a Month

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 13:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Any person contravening this order shall be punished under the IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), police said. (Rep image: Shutterstock)

Police said that the order was issued to prevent grave danger to human life, safety, and injury to public property

The use, sale, and storage of flying lanterns was banned in Mumbai for 30 days, from October 16 to November 14. The order was issued by the Mumbai police in a circular on Thursday.

The ban was reportedly issued to prevent illegal activities by anti-social elements via the flying lanterns during the given period.

DCP (operations) Sanjay Latkar said that the order was issued to prevent grave danger to human life, safety, and injury to public property, as per Times of India.

Any person contravening this order shall be punished under the IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the police said.

The order comes ahead of the Diwali festival, which will be celebrated starting Saturday, October 22, 2022.

first published:October 13, 2022, 13:49 IST
last updated:October 13, 2022, 13:49 IST