Diwali Festivities Kick Off with Ayodhya's Laser Show, 51k Diyas in Delhi & Gujarat's No to Fines | Updates

Diwali celebrations on Saturday were kicked off with festive fervour across the country. The ‘festival of lights’ is set to be celebrated with pomp after a two-year lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celebrations last for five days starting with Dhanteras, which is being celebrated on Saturday, while Diwali will be on Monday October 24. Several states have banned firecrackers and are advocating for a ‘greener’ Diwali. Meanwhile, Ayodhya is gearing up for grand Deepotsav celebrations, which the Prime Minister is set to visit on Sunday for the first time since its launch in 2017.

Ayodhya Gears Up for ‘Deepotsav’

The sixth ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations are set to be kicked off on Sunday, October 23. 17 lakh diyas are set to be lit on the ghats by Saturday afternoon, as per ANI. Over 5000 volunteers participated in the preparations on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh | Ayodhya city is all decked up for #Diwali celebrations On the eve of Deepavali, PM Modi will visit Ayodhya, UP on October 23. PM will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman, followed by inspection of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. pic.twitter.com/cwvVO3K242 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2022

Meanwhile, state government set to inaugurate as many as 66 projects, worth Rs 4,000 crore in Ayodhya during the event which will see the Prime Minister’s presence for the first time. PM Modi will light the first diya on Sunday.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration, ahead of the #Diwali festival pic.twitter.com/6yiC3Eolf4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2022

On Dhanteras, PM’s ‘Griha Pravesh’ with 4.5 Lakh PMAY-G Beneficiaries

On the occasion of Dhanteras, PM Narendra Modi will participate in the ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony of more than 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) in Madhya Pradesh, as per ANI. Around 29 lakh houses have been completed in MP at a cost of more than Rs 35,000 crores under the scheme.

51,000 Diyas Lit in Delhi

The Delhi government on Friday lit 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi to mark the launch of its campaign for a pollution-free Diwali. The Delhi government in September re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, a practice it has been following for the past two years. Bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Wednesday.

No Traffic Fines in Gujarat during Diwali

The Gujarat government on Friday announced that people will not be fined for any traffic-related violations in the state from October 21 to October 27, during the week when Diwali is celebrated. The announcement was made by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. He said, “Starting today, 21st October, until 27th October, Gujarat Traffic Police will not charge any fine from citizens.”

Urging citizens to be responsible and continue following rules, he added, “This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make mistake, you will not be paying a fine for it.”

‘Narakasur’ Effigies Being Prepared in Goa

Youth in Goa are busy creating effigies of ‘Narakasur’ as part of the state’s Diwali tradition of setting ablaze effigies, associated with a chapter in the life of Lord Krishna. Groups of youth are working through the night to create the cloth-and-dry grass structures with the emphasis on making the face as “scary” as possible. The effigies, which can be as high as 20 metres, are made over a month, with most of the work taking place at night, said Aditya Canaconkar of Nagueshi village in South Goa’s Ponda taluka, as per PTI.

Shops in Delhi Gear Up for Dhanteras

Delhi | Shops gear up for customers ahead of #Dhanteras. Visuals from shops in Khan Market. Sham Kapoor of ‘Sham Di Hatti’ says, “The footfall is comparatively better. Shopping was down for two years due to COVID but the situation is improving now.” pic.twitter.com/0L25sCKR5J — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Delhi Govt Okays Chhath Puja Celebrations Along Yamuna Ghats

Chhath puja will be celebrated this year along the Yamuna at all the 1,100 ghats in the city, as per PTI. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot to allow the celebration of Chhath Puja at different ghats along the Yamuna in Delhi, an official statement said.

In view of the approval, directions have been issued to all district magistrates that additional measures may be taken for ensuring that no polluting material is immersed in the river, it said. Measures including banners, posters, audio messages at sites, deployment of CDVs may be employed for ensuring the guidelines issued by the NGT, it added.

Major Sites in Mumbai to Be Illuminated for Diwali

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to illuminate major public places, roads, traffic islands and some other sites in Mumbai between October 22 and 29 as part of Diwali celebrations, an official said on Thursday, as per PTI. It said the initiative was decided due to the overwhelming response received when major sites in the metropolis were illuminated as part of celebrations connected to the 75th anniversary of Independence, he said.

