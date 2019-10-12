Diwali Bonanza for Punjab Govt Employees as Amarinder Singh Hikes Dearness Allowance by 3%
The employees and pensioners will get a three percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) with effect from November 1, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said.
File photo of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: Despite financial constraints, the Amarinder Singh led Punjab government on Saturday announced a Diwali bonanza for its employees and pensioners.
The employees and pensioners will get a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) with effect from November 1, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said here.
The Chief Minister, he said, had ordered the hike as a mark of appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the government employees.
They’re our partners in building a progressive Punjab, and we’re happy to partner them in their progress. This Diwali bonanza of 3% hike in DA from November 1, 2019, is a small token of our appreciation for our govt employees and pensioners. We remain committed to their welfare.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 12, 2019
"The decision will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 480 crore per annum," said the Finance Minister, adding that the implementation of the decision coincides with the Diwali celebrations for the employees and pensioners of the government.
