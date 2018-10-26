Diwali Bonanza: Surat Businessman Gifts 600 Cars to His Employees

Savji Dholakia, the Surat-based diamond merchant, has done it again! Dholakia has once again decided to gift all his employees around 600 cars as 'Diwali gifts' in a special event called 'Skill India Incentive Ceremony' on Thursday.The employees of Hare Krishna Exporters will be presented with a brand new Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Celerio cars, the on-road price of which is up to Rs 3.56 lakh and Rs 5.38 lakh, respectively.It is a practice that began in 2011 and has continued every year.Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the keys of their new cars to four recipient employees of the company in New Delhi, the rest were handed over their keys at the unit in Surat. PM Modi even spoke to the employees of Harekrishna Diamonds via video-conferencing and congratulated them for their Diwali gifts from the company."Hari Krishna Group is hosting a Skill India Incentive Ceremony 2018 on October 25, 2018. As a part of our loyalty bonus program to our employees, we will be giving incentive to approximately 1,700 diamond artists and diamond engineers," Savji Dholakia said in a Facebook post.Employees who received cars were a thrilled lot, praising Dholakia profusely for the Diwali gift. “I have been working here for five years now. This is like a dream. I now have a car of my own. I am even more happy that I have received it just ahead of Diwali,” said Dhiraj Navadia, an employee.Dholakia says apart from the fact that families of his employees are happy at having received a car or a fixed deposit amount just ahead of Diwali, the scheme has actually helped enhance Prime Minister’s Skill India programme as well. “The loyalty programme works on an evaluation of the employees and there is a healthy competition between them to perform to the best of their ability."Explaining, Dholakia said that the loyalty programme was applicable to employees who put in more than the minimum amount of work that they were expected to do. “There is a software and information about the work of all employees in meticulously updated. How much amount I have spent is really not important here. What is important is recognizing the efforts of the employees,” Dholakia said on Thursday.Dholakia’s Hari Krishna Group has approximately 5,500 employees out of which 4,000 have already received expensive gifts on the occasion of Diwali, so far.Last month, the diamond trader had gifted three Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs worth Rs 3 crore to three senior staffs who completed 25 years at the company.