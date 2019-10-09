Diwali Gift for Govt Employees as Dearness Allowance Hiked By 5% to 17%
The move was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and will benefit 50 lakh government employees and 62 lakh pensioners.
File photo of Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to hike Dearness Allowance of government employees by 5 per cent to 17%. The move was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and will benefit 50 lakh government employees and 62 lakh pensioners.
The DA now stands at 17%, an increase from last year's 12%, Javadekar said, calling it a "Diwali gift" for employees. The proposal is set to cost the exchequer a total of Rs 16,000 crore.
Dearness allowance is a cost of living adjustment allowance paid to government employees, public sector employees and pensioners and is calculated as a percentage of basic salary to mitigate the impact of inflation.
Javadekar also said the Cabinet has decided to relax till November 30 the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding for release of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi after August 1.
The minister added: "It has been decided that 5,300 displaced families who had settled in regions others than J&K but later came to the state will also be provided Rs 5.5 lakh each. This will provide justice to these displaced families."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab