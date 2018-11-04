English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diwali Loses Its Sheen for Amritsar Govt Employees. Find Out Why
The employees were credited double salaries for the month of October but it was soon revealed that the error was due to a technical snag.
Representative image
Loading...
Amritsar: Several government employees were ecstatic after they found they were paid a "double salary" for the month of October, thinking that the Punjab government gave them a Diwali gift.
But their happiness was short-lived when they were told that the extra amount was credited to their bank accounts by mistake and they should not withdraw the additional money paid to them, officials said.
District treasury officer AK Maini in a notice sent to head of all the government offices said two salaries were paid by mistake and shortly one salary would be taken back.
On being contacted, Maini, while confirming the development, said it has happened not only in Amritsar but throughout Punjab because of technical snag in the software of the government's treasury department.
He said a majority of the government employees were paid double salary for the month of October.
Maini said all the government departments, including education, were told not to withdraw the second salary and within a day, one salary would be taken back by the treasury department.
He said in Amritsar district alone, around Rs 40 to 50 crore excess payment had been made to employees.
But their happiness was short-lived when they were told that the extra amount was credited to their bank accounts by mistake and they should not withdraw the additional money paid to them, officials said.
District treasury officer AK Maini in a notice sent to head of all the government offices said two salaries were paid by mistake and shortly one salary would be taken back.
On being contacted, Maini, while confirming the development, said it has happened not only in Amritsar but throughout Punjab because of technical snag in the software of the government's treasury department.
He said a majority of the government employees were paid double salary for the month of October.
Maini said all the government departments, including education, were told not to withdraw the second salary and within a day, one salary would be taken back by the treasury department.
He said in Amritsar district alone, around Rs 40 to 50 crore excess payment had been made to employees.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record
- Avengers 4: This is What's Going to be Doctor Strange's Fate in Infinity War Sequel
- Leicester City Owner's Buddhist Funeral Held in Thailand with Royal Honour
- Ranveer Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Haldi Ceremony; Bride-to-be Deepika Returns to Mumbai
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...