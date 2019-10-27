Take the pledge to vote

Diwali Release for Ajay Chautala as 14-Day Furlough Begins Hours Before Son Dushyant Takes Dy CM Oath

Ajay Chautala, serving sentence in a corruption case, was furloughed hours after the BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana after JJP offered support to the saffron party.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
Ajay Chautala speaks to mediapersons after being released on furlough on Sunday (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

New Delhi: Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala walked out of Tihar Jail on Sunday morning after being granted furlough for two weeks. In his first interaction with the media following the JJP’s performance in Harayan elections, Chautala senior lauded his son for “establishing the organisation in just 11 months”.

Ajay, who was lodged in jail following conviction in a corruption case, was furloughed on Saturday hours after the BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana after JJP offered support to the saffron party, which fell short of a majority in the assembly elections.

Dushyant, who met his father shortly before meeting his 10 legislators on Friday to take a decision on supporting the BJP, will take oath as the deputy chief minister of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday.

However, in a series of tweets, Nagender Sharma, the media advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said the Delhi government has no role in the decision and furlough for convicts in Tihar jail is decided by the Director General of the prison.

"Delhi govt stand on convict Ajay Chautala being granted furlough: It has been erroneously floating in some quarters that Delhi govt has taken this decision. It is strongly rebutted and made clear that furlough for convicts is decided by the Tihar DG," he said.

"In the instant case, Tihar DG did not consult the Delhi govt nor was the view of the govt sought. Furlough matters are handled at the DG level and govt/Home Minister have nothing to do with it. Files related to furlough applications are not sent to the minister for approval," he added.

Sharma further said only parole applications are sent by Tihar authorities to the Delhi government for approval.

Ajay is in jail along with his father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. In 2013, Ajay, his father and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were convicted for corruption in a teachers' recruitment scam and other charges.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
