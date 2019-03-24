Diwali Will be Celebrated in Pakistan if Congress Wins By Mistake, Says Vijay Rupani

A Congress victory "by mistake" in the Lok Sabha election will see Pakistan celebrate Diwali, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed on Sunday."While this is not going to happen, but when the results (of the general election) are announced on May 23 and (if) the Congress wins by mistake, then Diwali will be celebrated in Pakistan because they (Congress) are all associated with it," Rupani said in Mehsana at the launch of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'vijay sankalp' rally."The people of the country will ensure Narendra bhai (Narendra Modi) wins on May 23, after which there will be grief in Pakistan," the BJP leader said.Rupani attacked Congress leader Sam Pitroda for demanding proof of the Balakot airstrike."The world knows Pakistan shelters terrorists. And Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi's teacher, says it is wrong to blame Pakistan for the act of five-seven youths (who carried out the Pulwama attack).... Congress leaders speak the language of Pakistan," Rupani said.The chief minister accused the Opposition of insulting the armed forces. "Who are you trying to support by negating the words spoken by the heads of the armed forces (after the Balakot airstrike)?" he asked.In response to accusations that the previous National Democratic Alliance government freed Masood Azhar, who then went on to form terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, Rupani alleged that it was the Congress former that had released several terrorists during its tenure.The BJP leader also accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics and "encouraging separatist forces".Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as "sons of Gujarat" who were working to make India stand tall among the league of nations, Rupani said disparate Opposition parties were uniting only with the aim of defeating Modi."When Narendrabhai is moving in the direction of making India a 'Ram rajya', the Opposition parties have come together. The Congress, communists, terrorists, naxals, corrupt, Mamata, Mayawati, Akhilesh, Chandrababu... all selfish people have come together (against him)," he said.Calling the 2019 election a fight to the finish, Rupani exhorted party workers to make history with the ballot.