CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » India » Dizzying Turnaround: Cooperation Ministry Disposes Of 'Staggering Count' of Nearly All Pending Grievances
1-MIN READ

Dizzying Turnaround: Cooperation Ministry Disposes Of 'Staggering Count' of Nearly All Pending Grievances

By: Aman Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 07:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The newest addition to the central government, the ministry of cooperation, headed by Amit Shah, was formed in July last year to focus on the development of India’s cooperative sector. File pic/ANI

The newest addition to the central government, the ministry of cooperation, headed by Amit Shah, was formed in July last year to focus on the development of India’s cooperative sector. File pic/ANI

The disposal done by the Ministry of Cooperation in August of 16,883 complaints was the highest among all ministries. This after a government report in July had ranked it the worst on pendency of complaints

This may be the quickest turnaround by a government ministry in recent years. The Narendra Modi government’s newly added Cooperation Ministry has cleared nearly all its pending public grievances till July over the past month. This after a government report in July had ranked it the worst on pendency of complaints.

“Ministry of Cooperation disposed of the maximum number of grievances in August with a staggering count of 16,883 disposals,” says the latest government report on pendency of public grievances. It also says that the average closing time for grievances in the Cooperation Ministry has hence also come down to just 25 days, which is below the stipulated time of one month for disposing of a complaint.

Sea change

News18 reported on August 7 that the findings for July had said that the Ministry of Cooperation had the highest number of 18,203 pending grievances amongst all government ministries. That report said 11,644 of these grievances were hanging for more than 45 days. The latest report, however, shows that the ministry has worked overtime in August to show a turnaround.

The disposal done by the Ministry of Cooperation in August of 16,883 complaints was the highest among all ministries with the next in line being the Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) at 11,025 disposals, the report says. The Ministry of Cooperation did receive additional grievances in August but now has only 6,055 total pending complaints at the end of the month.

CPGRAMS 7.0

The government has implemented Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) 7.0 version in 81 ministries and departments that had lowered the disposal time of a grievance by 7 to 10 days. This has led to a “bottom-up approach” to mapping the last-mile officer who disposes of the grievance, reduction of disposal time by auto-forwarding of grievances, building robust mapping of end-line officers, and a revamp of the method of data collection, the latest report says.

The new system has user-friendly grievance categories for simplicity, delegation of responsibilities, features like capturing inputs from citizens for quality redressal, flagging of urgent grievances, and horizontal forwarding across ministries and departments. The provision of monitoring rights to nodal officers has helped in CPGRAMS 7.0 to reduce disposal time.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

About the Author

Aman Sharma

Aman Sharma, Senior Editor (Politics), at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18 in Delhi, has nearly two decades of experience in covering the wide s...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 08, 2022, 07:30 IST
last updated:September 08, 2022, 07:30 IST