Djokovic Into French's 3rd Round With Easy Win

Paris (AP) Novak Djokovic’s biggest concern seemed to be dealing with a rare bit of sunshine during his second-round victory at Roland Garros. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic got his team to procure him a hat so he could wear that while on the side of Court Philippe Chatier that was brightest during his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

Djokovic has dropped a total of only 10 games so far on his way to the third round in Paris. He won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 to complete a career Grand Slam. Djokovic says “I hope I can continue like this.” He improved to 33-1 in 2020. His lone loss came when he was disqualified at the U.S. Open last month. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor