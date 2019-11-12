Take the pledge to vote

DK Shivakumar Hospitalised Due to High Blood Pressure, Doctors Recommend Complete Rest

Shivakumar had complained of restlessness and back pain on Monday night following which he was admitted to the hospital. Doctors have also asked family members not to allow anybody to meet him for the next three days.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
DK Shivakumar Hospitalised Due to High Blood Pressure, Doctors Recommend Complete Rest
File photo of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was released on bail from a Delhi prison recently in connection with a money laundering case, has been hospitalised due to high blood pressure, family sources said on Tuesday.

Shivakumar complained of restlessness and back pain on Monday night following which he was admitted to the hospital, they said.

The doctors have recommended three days of complete rest to Shivakumar and also asked family members not to allow anybody to meet him for the next three days.

Early this month also, Shivakumar was hospitalised due to diabetes related complications, high blood pressure, back pain and chest pain.

The former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money laundering case. He was lodged in Tihar Jail till October 24.

Shivakumar had arrived here on October 26 to a rousing welcome from his supporters and party workers.




