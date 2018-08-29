English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMC to Name its Upcoming Headquarters After Vajpayee, to be Tallest Building in Delhi
According to the officials the proposal was moved by South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla and cleared by the House.
A News18 portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.
New Delhi: The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation House on Wednesday cleared a proposal to name its upcoming headquarters, billed to be the "tallest building" in the national capital, after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, officials said.
"The proposal was moved by South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla and cleared by the House," a senior official said.
It was seconded by Leader of House Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt and other members.
"The new swanky building is proposed to come up on the Ring Road in the Indraprastha Estate area over 8.75 acres of land. It will be 30-storeyed, which would make it the tallest building in Delhi," the official said.
The SDMC had signed an MoU with the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) in June 2017 for construction of the building. Sources said work is yet to begin on the proposed building.
The SDMC headquarters is currently housed in the 28-storeyed Civic Centre building, named after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, in central Delhi. It is currently the tallest building in Delhi.
Chawla said it would be a tribute to former prime minister from the SDMC to name the proposed building of the corporation's headquarters as 'Atal Bihari Vajpaee Bhawan'.
Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, had died on August 16 at AIIMS here. He was 93.
Earlier the mayor, other elected functionaries and members paid tributes to the departed leader.
The members also condoled the demise of former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar, veteran cricketer Ajit Wadekar, among others.
"It was also decided in the House that all officials shall give up one day of salary to contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund," the official said.
"About 43,000 people are employed with the SDMC and that translates to nearly Rs 2.6 crore. Councillors, if they wish, can also contribute to the fund," he said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
