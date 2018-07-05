English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DMER Maharashtra First Selection List Out for MBBS, BDS NEET 2018 Admissions, Join Colleges by 12th July
Candidates who’ve made it to the final selection list need to report at the allocated institution and join by 12th July 2018, 5PM besides depositing fee and submitting original documents/certificates.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
DMER Maharashtra First Selection List for admission to MBBS and BDS courses via NEET 2018 has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER Maharashtra) on its official website – dmer.org.
The First Selection List begins with NEET 2018 AIR 7 and ends with AIR 754916 for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses at Government/Corporation/ Government Aided/ Unaided Private & Minority Medical & Dental Colleges from State of Maharashtra.
Candidates who’ve made it to the final selection list need to report at the allocated institution and join by 12th July 2018, 5PM besides depositing fee and submitting original documents/certificates. The admitting college will verify these documents based on NEET UG 2018 brochure.
Candidates awaiting DMER Maharashtra NEET 2018 First Selection List can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check DMER Maharashtra First Selection List for MBBS/BDS Courses?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.dmer.org/
Step 2 – Click on NEET-UG-2018- First Selection List for MBBS/ BDS Courses Dated- 04/07/2018 or
NEET-UG-2018- Status of Persons with Disability (PWD)- Phase-I Dated- 04/07/2018
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your AIR or Form Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
DMER is expected to shortly release the selection list of other health science courses viz BAMS /BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B.P&O/ B.Sc.Nursing.
