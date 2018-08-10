DMER Maharashtra NEET 2018 2nd Round of Counseling Revised Schedule out at dmer.org, Check Now

DMER Maharashtra NEET 2018 2nd Round of Counseling Revised Schedule for State Quota seats has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai on its official website – dmer.org.As per the revised schedule, DMER will declare the list of selected candidates of the 2nd round on Sunday, 12th August 2018.The candidates who will make it to the list will need to join the allocated institution/college on or before 18th August 2018, wherein the selected candidates will need to submit their original certificates and the fee within this deadline.DMER will release the list of selected candidates for the 1st Mop-up round on 21st August 2018 and the selected candidates need to join the respective college on or before 26th August 2018.The vacant MBBS seats to be surrendered to respective Private colleges will be announced on 27th August 2018 and the cut of date of MBBS admission process is 31st August 2018.The 2nd mop up list for BDS seats only will be declared on 6th September and selected candidates will need to join the allotted college on or before 11th September 2018.Candidates can check the complete schedule at the url given below: