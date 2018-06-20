English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DMER Maharashtra NEET Counseling Provisional Merit List Out, Document Verification Begins Tomorrow
DMER Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2018 Provisional Merit list has been released on the official website of Directorate of Medical Education and Research.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
DMER Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2018 Provisional Merit list has been released on the official website of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER Maharashtra) – dmer.org.
DMER Maharashtra had begun the NEET UG Counselling 2018 process in the state last week, and candidates who had successfully registered for the same can download the Provisional Merit List.
As per the DMER Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2018 Provisional Merit list, a total of 59597 students are listed and the last candidate’s rank on the list is 1269893.
Candidates who have made it to the list must appear for the Document Verification process which is going to begin tomorrow at the below mentioned centres and will conclude on 25th June 2018, next week.
1. Grant Govt. Medical College, Byculla, Mumbai
2. R.A. Podar, Ayurvedic College, Worli, Mumbai
3. B.J. Govt. Medical College, Sasoon Hospital, Pune
4. Govt. Medical College, Hanuman Nagar, Nagpur
5. Govt. Ayurvedic College, Raje Raghuji Nagar, Nagpur
6. Govt. Medical College, Ghati Hospital, Aurangabad
7. Govt. Ayurvedic College, Vazirabad, Nanded
8. Govt. Ayurvedic College, Tuljapur Road, Osmanabad
Document Verification for NRI candidates will be organized at Grant Govt Medical College, Byculla, Mumbai only.
Candidates can download the provisional merit list from the below mentioned url:
http://www.dmer.org/new/neetug18_provmeritlist.pdf
DMER Maharashtra will release a revised merit list for NEET 2018 Counseling after the Document Verification.


