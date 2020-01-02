DMK Alleges Irregularities in Counting of Local Body Polls, Approaches High Court

Chennai: Even as the counting of votes for District Panchayat and Panchayat Union in 315 centres across 27 districts is still underway, the DMK has alleged irregularities in the polls. Party chief MK Stalin met the State Election Commissioner in Chennai and said his party will stage a protest if the complaint is not redressed by the authorities.

Stalin alleged that the ruling AIADMK and the district authorities are ‘blocking’ the counting process and failed to announce DMK as the winner even after the counting process was completed in districts like Salem, Karur, Dindigul. Salem is Edappadi K Palaniswamy's hometown.

After meeting the election officer, Stalin said: “In today’s local body election, DMK is leading on more than 80 % of the centres. To stop this, the AIADMK is indulging in malpractice. In Salem, counting is over but they are delaying the result declaration. My party cadre from Salem have told me repeatedly that the election office bearers are biased and not responding to queries raised by my party. I am told that Chief Minister’s relative is giving directions to the EC on what should be done.”

Stalin claims that there are irregularities in Theni district which is Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s native town.

The DMK chief had earlier told the media that he along with his party cadre will stage a dharna outside the SEC if there is no action taken on the party’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the DMK has moved the Madras High Court alleging the ‘irregularities’ by the AIADMK in the counting of votes for the rural local body polls and this case is coming up for hearing on Friday.

