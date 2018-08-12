English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DMK Announces Rs 1 Crore Flood Relief to Kerala Govt
DMK Working President MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced Rs one crore flood relief to flood-ravaged Kerala.
File photo of DMK's working president M K Stalin.
Loading...
Chennai: DMK Working President MK Stalin on Sunday announced Rs one crore flood relief to the Kerala government, on behalf of his party and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.
A DMK statement said, "Unprecedented floods in Kerala have affected many people and has caused damage to properties worth crores. The party's working president M K Stalin has decided to contribute Rs 1 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on August 9 announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to rain ravaged Kerala as a mark of support to the neighbouring state.
According to the latest official figures, more than 60,000 people, including women, toddlers and senior citizens, have been lodged in various relief camps across 14 districts of the southern state following the unprecedented monsoon rains that triggered floods and landslips in several places.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to those who lost their houses and land in the rain, and Rs 4 lakh to those who lost a member of their family.
The toll in the monsoon fury since August 8 has climbed to 37.
Also Watch
A DMK statement said, "Unprecedented floods in Kerala have affected many people and has caused damage to properties worth crores. The party's working president M K Stalin has decided to contribute Rs 1 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on August 9 announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to rain ravaged Kerala as a mark of support to the neighbouring state.
According to the latest official figures, more than 60,000 people, including women, toddlers and senior citizens, have been lodged in various relief camps across 14 districts of the southern state following the unprecedented monsoon rains that triggered floods and landslips in several places.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to those who lost their houses and land in the rain, and Rs 4 lakh to those who lost a member of their family.
The toll in the monsoon fury since August 8 has climbed to 37.
Also Watch
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- I fear Being Fined if I Speak Out, Says Paul Pogba
- AK-47 Assault Rifle Manufacturer Kalashnikov Has Made a Bike for Vladimir Putin's Presidential Escort
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
- Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj to Host New Netflix Talk Show In Historic First
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...