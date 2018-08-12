GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DMK Announces Rs 1 Crore Flood Relief to Kerala Govt

DMK Working President MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced Rs one crore flood relief to flood-ravaged Kerala.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2018, 8:27 PM IST
File photo of DMK's working president M K Stalin.
Chennai: DMK Working President MK Stalin on Sunday announced Rs one crore flood relief to the Kerala government, on behalf of his party and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

A DMK statement said, "Unprecedented floods in Kerala have affected many people and has caused damage to properties worth crores. The party's working president M K Stalin has decided to contribute Rs 1 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on August 9 announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to rain ravaged Kerala as a mark of support to the neighbouring state.

According to the latest official figures, more than 60,000 people, including women, toddlers and senior citizens, have been lodged in various relief camps across 14 districts of the southern state following the unprecedented monsoon rains that triggered floods and landslips in several places.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to those who lost their houses and land in the rain, and Rs 4 lakh to those who lost a member of their family.

The toll in the monsoon fury since August 8 has climbed to 37.

