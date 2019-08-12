Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

DMK Announces Rs 10 Crore for Flood Relief in Nilgiris District

Accusing the Tamil Nadu government of not taking any preventive measures to tackle the impact of rains and floods, he demanded the district be announced as a natural disaster-prone district.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DMK Announces Rs 10 Crore for Flood Relief in Nilgiris District
File photo of MK Stalin.
Loading...

Udhagamandalam: The DMK on Monday announced Rs 10 crore from the Local Area Development Fund of its MPs and MLA, to take up relief works in the rain-ravaged Nilgiris district.

Announcing this to reporters, DMK President MK Stalin said A Raja, representing the hilly Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency, will contribute Rs three crore, five Rajya Sabha MPs Rs 1 crore each and local MLA Dravida Mani Rs 2 crore.

Accusing the Tamil Nadu government of not taking any preventive measures to tackle the impact of rains and floods, he demanded the district be announced as a natural disaster-prone district.

Stalin, who visited the kin of two people, killed in rain-related incidents, said besides financial aid, one of the members of the family should be given Government job.

The government should take steps to clear the water pathway from Gudalur in the Nilgiris to Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, to facilitate the smooth flow of water, the DMK chief said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram