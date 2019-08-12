DMK Announces Rs 10 Crore for Flood Relief in Nilgiris District
Accusing the Tamil Nadu government of not taking any preventive measures to tackle the impact of rains and floods, he demanded the district be announced as a natural disaster-prone district.
File photo of MK Stalin.
Udhagamandalam: The DMK on Monday announced Rs 10 crore from the Local Area Development Fund of its MPs and MLA, to take up relief works in the rain-ravaged Nilgiris district.
Announcing this to reporters, DMK President MK Stalin said A Raja, representing the hilly Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency, will contribute Rs three crore, five Rajya Sabha MPs Rs 1 crore each and local MLA Dravida Mani Rs 2 crore.
Accusing the Tamil Nadu government of not taking any preventive measures to tackle the impact of rains and floods, he demanded the district be announced as a natural disaster-prone district.
Stalin, who visited the kin of two people, killed in rain-related incidents, said besides financial aid, one of the members of the family should be given Government job.
The government should take steps to clear the water pathway from Gudalur in the Nilgiris to Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, to facilitate the smooth flow of water, the DMK chief said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review: Alexa, Add This to my Shopping Cart
- After Rahul Bose, Twitter User Reveals Mumbai Hotel Charged Him Rs 1700 for Two Boiled Eggs
- Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans
- Vindu Dara Singh, Wife Dina Umarova Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9
- India Spike Pakistan Out of Asian U-23 Volleyball Championship to Reach Maiden Final