DMK Announces Rs 10 Crore for Flood Relief in Nilgiris District

Udhagamandalam: The DMK on Monday announced Rs 10 crore from the Local Area Development Fund of its MPs and MLA, to take up relief works in the rain-ravaged Nilgiris district.

Announcing this to reporters, DMK President MK Stalin said A Raja, representing the hilly Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency, will contribute Rs three crore, five Rajya Sabha MPs Rs 1 crore each and local MLA Dravida Mani Rs 2 crore.

Accusing the Tamil Nadu government of not taking any preventive measures to tackle the impact of rains and floods, he demanded the district be announced as a natural disaster-prone district.

Stalin, who visited the kin of two people, killed in rain-related incidents, said besides financial aid, one of the members of the family should be given Government job.

The government should take steps to clear the water pathway from Gudalur in the Nilgiris to Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, to facilitate the smooth flow of water, the DMK chief said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.