Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

DMK Asks Tamil Nadu CM to Announce Rs 1,000 Crore Package for Rain Ravaged Nilgiris District

The Tamil Nadu government's estimate of Rs 199 crore for rehabilitation work in the hilly district will not suffice and it could have been prepared in 'haste,' a top leader of DMK said.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DMK Asks Tamil Nadu CM to Announce Rs 1,000 Crore Package for Rain Ravaged Nilgiris District
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin. (PTI)
Loading...

Chennai: DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to announce a financial package of Rs 1,000 crore for the rain and landslide ravaged Nilgiris district and wanted the region declared as "disaster struck."

The top leader of the Dravidian party, in a letter to the Chief Minister, said the State should immediately get disaster relief fund from Centre and take up rehabilitation work on a war footing to see that people got back to normalcy.

The Tamil Nadu government's estimate of Rs 199 crore for rehabilitation work in the hilly district will not suffice and it could have been prepared in "haste," he said.

Over 10,000 people have lost their houses and taken refuge in relief centres and about 350 km of roads have been seriously damaged, he noted.

Stalin said the financial package should be announced in the first phase towards repairing rain-battered roads and to build new houses for those who lost them.

"Steps to send back inmates of relief camps (to their tenements) should be avoided without properly refurbishing their houses," he said.

He also demanded that an expert committee be set up to evolve plans to help take on consequences arising out of landslides and heavy showers in the hills in future.

Recommendations of the panel should be implemented on a priority basis, he said.

The DMK leader, who is also the leader of opposition in the Assembly sought government jobs for the kin of those killed in rain-related incidents as the solatium of Rs 10 lakh announced by the State is not sufficient.

Stalin wanted setting up of an all-party committee and sought disbursal of relief (to people hit by rain, floods and landslides) in the presence of the panel.

In a repartee to Palaniswami, who had days ago dubbed his visit to Nilgiris as "done for publicity," Stalin said it was his duty as a responsible Leader of Opposition to inspect such affected regions, and offer solace to the people.

"There is no intention of publicity and if it (his visit) was considered so (by the Chief Minister), it will amount to underestimation of democracy's dignity..." he said.

Stalin also pointed out that he provided a relief of Rs one lakh to the kin of those killed on behalf of his party and announced Rs 10 crore assistance from the constituency development fund of DMK MPs and MLAs.

His letter was handed over in person to Palaniswami at the Secretariat by DMK legislators.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram