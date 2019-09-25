DMK Chief MK Stalin Slams Tamil Nadu Govt for 'Failing' to Control Dengue
Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu health department must take emergency steps to prevent spread of dengue and deaths caused by the mosquito-borne disease.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
DMK President MK Stalin on Tuesday alleged that the Tamil Nadu health department has failed to take proper steps to prevent the spread of dengue.
Dengue is spread by bite female mosquito Aedes aegypti. Initial symptoms include high fever and severe headache, with severe pain behind the eyes that is apparent when trying to move the eyes. Other associated symptoms are joint pain, muscle and bone pain, rash, and mild bleeding.
The mosquito can be recognised by white marking on its legs and a marking in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of thorax.
“The state government has not learnt any lessons from experience in the last year when several people were affected by dengue. Many people died last year. This year, two children died of dengue in Chennai,” Stalin said.
The DMK President said eight-year-old Rohit of Maduravoyal and six-year-old Mahalakshmi of Mogappair had died of dengue.
Stalin said that Tamil Nadu government must create awareness among people about the disease and also ensure that all the hospitals have medicines for the timely treatment of the mosquito-borne disease.
"The government must first take emergency steps in Chennai and nearby districts where people are affected by dengue. The government ensure availability of medicines in all hospitals and also create awareness among people," said Stalin.
Stalin asked the DMK medical wing to visit places hit by dengue, treat people and create awareness among them about the disease.
