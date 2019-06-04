DMK Keeps Alive Language Politics, Points to Omission of Tamil from Presidential Awards Advertisement

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday quoted an advertisement from the Ministry of Human Resource Development highlighting the absence of Tamil from it and said the language was yet again being ignored by the Centre.

The allegations came days after the Dravidian party raised objections to the draft National Education Policy (NEP), claiming that imposition of Hindi language in the state would face stiff opposition.

“Would like bring to your attention the omission of Tamil from the advertisement, taken out by Ministry of Human Resource Development calling for “Nominations for Presidential Awards for the Year 2019” to eminent Scholars in classical languages,” DMK President MK Stalin said in a tweet.

The DMK demanded that Tamil language be included in the Presidential awards list and sought action against officials who omitted it from the original advertisement.

"Kindly take steps immediately to: A. re-issue the advertisement including Classical Tamil language; B. extend the deadline for applications for the awards; and C. take action against erring officials who omitted Tamil from original advertisement," he tweeted.

The DMK, which swept the Lok Sabha elections in the state, on June 1 warned of protests against the BJP government if the Centre “imposes Hindi language in Tamil Nadu”.

"There is no space for Hindi in the blood of Tamilians. Imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu would be similar to throwing stones at a bee hive,” Stalin had said, adding that party MPs would take up the issue in the parliament.

The party moved a resolution two days later against the proposed three-language policy of HRD Ministry.