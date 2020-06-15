DMK Lashes Out At State Govt's 'Botched' Covid-19 Response, Claims Details Are Missing

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin lashes out at Tamil Nadu government over the handling of coronavirus pandemic in the state. Stalin claimed that the AIADMK-led government is hiding significant details in Covid-related deaths and cases.

Claiming that the state is facing a ‘leadership crisis’, Stalin said, “Government was not prepared to handle Covid until the central government imposed a lockdown. We highlighted the need for measures against coronavirus in the state assembly in March but the state government did not take any action then. Now, the state has a positivity rate of 10%.”

He also highlighted the media reports on discrepancies in death count, adding that attempts to avoid transparency cannot be written off as a 'mere error'.

"The response given to all on the number of deaths is that it was a procedural lapse. CM says there is nothing to hide. So why is there a need for a reconciliation committee to audit the death count?" Stalin added.

The party stated it will move to the court if the government continues to misreport the numbers of those affected and died due to Covid-19.

DMK has posed five questions to the ruling government on behalf of the public including the reasons for the steep increase in the positivity rate and the government’s plan of action to flatten the curve.