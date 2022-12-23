CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#IPLAuction2023

Live UpdatesIPL Auction 2023

IPL Auction Live Blog
Home » News » India » DMK Leader Kanimozhi Joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Haryana
1-MIN READ

DMK Leader Kanimozhi Joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Haryana

PTI

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 15:20 IST

New Delhi, India

DMK MP Kanimozhi with Rahul Gandhi on Friday. (Twitter/Kanimozhi )

DMK MP Kanimozhi with Rahul Gandhi on Friday. (Twitter/Kanimozhi )

The yatra resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Gurugram's Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase, before entering Faridabad.

DMK MP Kanimozhi joined the Congress’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra", led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, here on Friday and said she was delighted to be a part of the foot march that celebrates India’s diversity.

“I was delighted to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which celebrates our diversity, in Haryana today. Mr @RahulGandhi’s vision of uniting India is an idea which will be taken forward by the people of India," the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader wrote on Twitter and posted pictures of her with the former Congress chief on the microblogging website.

The yatra resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Gurugram’s Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase, before entering Faridabad.

RELATED NEWS

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first phase of the yatra in Haryana concludes on Friday.

The foot march, which will halt for the night at Faridabad, is slated to enter Delhi through the Badarpur border, near the Badarpur metro station, on Saturday.

After a short break starting Saturday night, it will resume on January 3, head to Uttar Pradesh, then again enter Haryana, move towards Punjab and finally, conclude its journey in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)