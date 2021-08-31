DMK MLA's Son, Daughter-in-law Among 7 Killed in Road Accident in Bengaluru

At Least seven people, including a DMK MLA’s son and daughter-in-law, died after the car they were travelling in rammed an electric pole in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Karnataka Police, six people, including three women, died at the accident site in Bengaluru’s Kormangala, while the seventh succumbed to his injuries during treatment in hospital.

“In our initial probe, we have learnt that all killed in the road accident were travelling in an Audi Q3. The person driving the car lost his control over the speeding car between 1:45 am and 2:30 am and rammed the pole,” said Karnataka Police.

The Karnataka Police have identified the people killed in the accident as the son of DMK MLA from Hosur Constituency (Tamil Nadu) Y Prakash, his wife Dr Bindu, Karuna Sagar, Ishita, Dr Dhanusha, Akshay Goyal, Utsav and Rohith.

According to Audugodi Traffic Police, the seven suffered fatal injuries in the accident as the airbags did not open. The car seven were travelling in is registered in the name of Sanjeevini Blue Metal Company.

A senior police officer of Karnataka Police said, “The condition of the vehicle reveals that it was probably being driven at a very high speed when it met with the accident. The bonnet and even the wheels of the car are completely damaged.”

The Bengaluru Police cordoned the accident site to learn the causes of the accident. The police have also engaged forensic experts to collect scientific evidence from the accident site.

The Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Dr BR Ravichante Gowda said, “Seeing the condition of the car, it is clear that the car was travelling at a great speed. We are investigating all the angels. We are also trying to figure out if the driver was intoxicated.”

